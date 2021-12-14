Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Shares Pics From Daughter Niyati's Wedding, Describes The Experience As 'Unparalleled'

Dilip Joshi with his daughter. (Image courtesy: thegrapestudio)

Actor Dilip Joshi, who is best-known for his performance as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared pictures from his daughter Niyati's wedding on Tuesday and described the experience as "unparalleled." The 53-year-old actor's daughter got married recently. Niyati looked pretty in a red saree on her wedding day. Sharing the photos of himself, his wife and their daughter and son-in-law Yashowardhan from the wedding festivities, Dilip Joshi wrote: "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand... that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple."

The photos from Niyati's wedding have gone viral on social media. Check them out here:

Dilip Joshi has been playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since it premiered in July 2008. The main cast of the show also includes Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra Jethalal Gada, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta and Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, among others.

Dilip Joshi has also worked in movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Humraaz, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Firaaq, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and What's Your Raashee?.

He has also featured in TV series such as Kora Kagaz, Do Aur Do Paanch, Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati, Malini Iyer and Agadam Bagdam Tigdam.