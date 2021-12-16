Dilip Joshi's Daughter Niyati Gets Shout Out On The Internet For 'Not Hiding' Her Grey Hair On Her Wedding

Dilip Joshi with his daughter Niyati. (Image courtesy: thegrapestudio)

Dilip Joshi's newlywed daughter Niyati has been trending on the Internet for the best possible reason since Wednesday. Niyati got married in a traditional Gujarati ceremony a few days ago and she kept the wedding as real as it can get. The actor's daughter didn't colour her grey hair for her wedding festivities and because of her simplicity, she has won the hearts of several users on social media. On Dilip Joshi and Niyati's pictures shared by her wedding photographer on Instagram, a user commented: "Thank you for not hiding your grey hair. Beautiful pictures." A comment by another user read: "The bride has the guts to keep her hair grey at her wedding days. Kudos to her courage."

Another one wrote: "Love the way you carried yourself. You proved believing in yourself is the key to be gorgeous." Niyati wore a red saree on her wedding day, which she paired with gold jewellery.

Here are the photos we are talking about:

Dilip Joshi, on Tuesday, shared photos of himself, his wife, their daughter and son-in-law Yashowardhan from the wedding album and wrote: "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand... that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple."

Dilip Joshi, who is best-known for his performance as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has also featured in series such as Kora Kagaz, Do Aur Do Paanch, Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati, Malini Iyer and Agadam Bagdam Tigdam.

He has also worked in movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Humraaz, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Firaaq, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and What's Your Raashee?.