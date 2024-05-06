Taarak Mehta Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Remembers Late Sister: 'Life Is Unimaginable'

Images shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. (courtesy: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal)

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, mourning the loss of her younger sister, Dimple, who died earlier this month. Jennifer, who had lost her brother just a short while ago, expressed the profound emptiness caused by the death of her siblings. She attached the note to a set of lovely pictures of her sister, clicked over the years. In her note, she wrote: “Life is unimaginable without you my darling sister Dimple... never thought [I] will lose you too one day... my heart sinks thinking of that you are no more , it's just 21 days you left us but it feels like ages, house feels so empty without you, without your giggle, without your scream, without your songs, without your comedy... but all of us will always treasure your memories, your dialogues, your smile... you taught us how to live life joyfully and keeping up that smiling face no matter how much pain you are going through…”

“I believe I'm the luckiest sister on Earth to have YOU as my sister... you gave me so much unconditional love which I can't imagine receiving from anyone...love you Dimpu... RIP,” Jennifer added.

She concluded the note by touching upon the death of her brother. Jennifer wrote: “Moreover losing 2 siblings in less than 1 & 1/2 years is unimaginable...Only I can feel the pain. Love you Dimpu and Maloo... miss you both.”

Fans of the actress have flooded the comments section with supportive messages and condolence notes.

Here are a few more videos of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal with her late sister:

In addition to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has appeared in other projects such as Halla Bol, Krazzy 4, Airlift, and Naagin, among others.