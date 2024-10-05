Khushi Mali Replaces Palak Sindhwani As Sonu Bhide In <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i>

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have officially replaced Palak Sindhwani with Khushi Mali for the role of Sonu Bhinde. Palak exited the show after getting embroiled in a legal battle. On Thursday, September 3, the creators welcomed Khushi to the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family by sharing the announcement on Instagram. She will be joining the sitcom starting on October 7. “Join us in warmly welcoming Khushi Mali as the Sonu Bhide to the TMKOC family! Get ready to see her light up Gokuldham with her energy and charm! Watch her journey unfold from Monday, 7th October 2024, at 8:30 PM, only on Sony SAB! Let's give her a big Gokuldham-style welcome,” read the side note.

Not too long ago, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah issued a formal notice to Palak Sindhwani, citing a breach of contract. The notice claimed that Palak had engaged in unauthorised third-party endorsements without obtaining written approval. The notice also alleged that she continued these actions despite receiving multiple verbal and written warnings, which compromised the integrity of both her character and the series. This prompted strict action to be taken against the actress.

Palak Sindhwani announced her exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by sharing a post on Instagram. She expressed her gratitude to viewers for their love and thanked her “incredible” co-stars for the memorable journey. Palak wrote, “As I wrap up my last day on set, I reflect on the past five years filled with hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Thank you to my amazing audience for the love and support you've given me throughout this journey.”

She added, “I'm truly grateful for this journey and the incredible people I've had the pleasure of working with. I've learned so much—not just from my fellow actors, but also from everyone behind the scenes, from my hairstylist to the spot team, makeup team and everyone else. Our goodbyes were filled with tears, and I will cherish the wonderful memories we've created together as a team.” Palak Sindhwani signed off by saying that as she transitions “to a more normal life” her priority would be to “reflect, relax and recharge”.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television shows in India. The serial premiered in 2008 on the Sony SAB channel.