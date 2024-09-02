Advertisement

In Pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu AKA Jheel Mehta's Bachelorette In Goa

Jheel Mehta is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube

Read Time: 2 mins
In Pics: <i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i>'s Sonu AKA Jheel Mehta's Bachelorette In Goa
Jheel Mehta shared this image. (courtesy: jheelmehta_)
New Delhi:

Jheel Mehta, known for playing the role of Sonu Aatmaram Bhide in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to get married. Ahead of the big day, she travelled to Goa for her bachelorette. On Sunday, Jheel gave us a sneak peek into the celebrations by sharing a set of pictures on Instagram. In the snaps, she was seen wearing a pretty floral dress with a "bride-to-be" sash. Oh, and the beach backdrop was too good to miss. In the caption, she wrote, "Girls just wanna have fun #LoveAJkal #JheelKePyaarMeDube #bachelorette #bridetobe." Reacting to the post, Jennifer Mistry, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC wrote, “Congo jheelo...kaisi hai babu.”

You must be wondering who Jheel Mehta is getting married to. The lucky man is Aditya Dube. The duo got engaged back in January. The actress shared a video of the romantic proposal on Instagram, which showed Jheel entering the venue blindfolded. Aditya can be seen dancing for her before asking the big question. As soon as Jheel said yes, the couple shared a warm hug. The video ends with Jheel and Aditya dancing with their friends."Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal," read the side note.

In March, Jheel Mehta also proposed to the love of her life and went down on her knees for Aditya Dube. She shared the video on Instagram, which featured the couple twinning in white at a beachside setting. While Jheel wore a pretty white dress, Aditya was seen in a white shirt and tan pants. The duo also had their pre-wedding shoot at the same location. The note attached to the video read, "At every table, I'll save you a seat. I knew you'd say yes (you didn't have another option, hehehehe) but I was still feeling the butterflies. Captured beautifully by Ivory Films. All I need is you, the sea and the sunset. Forever a goofball around you."

In March, Jheel Mehta shared pictures from her roka ceremony. Click here to read more about it.

Show full article
