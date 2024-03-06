FYI, Kartik Aaryan Is The Sort Of Person Who Works Out In Goa On Holiday. See LOL Post

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Do not disturb Kartik Aaryan. The actor is currently enjoying his vacation in Goa. Unlike many of us who relax by the beach or hit the clubs, Kartik is dedicated to maintaining his fitness routine even while on holiday. Don't believe us? Check out his recent Instagram entry. The actor uploaded a video showcasing the "two types of people in Goa." On one side, we see a girl leisurely enjoying her drink by the beach. On the other side, Kartik Aaryan is seen enthusiastically doing decline push-ups with his feet elevated on a bench and a yoga mat beneath his hands. Various types of dumbbells are visible in front of him. If that isn't fitness motivation, we don't know what is. In the caption, Kartik wrote, "Two types of people in Goa. Which one are you?" He also attached a face with tears of joy emoji to this caption.

Fans and celebrities shared various reactions to Kartik Aaryan's post in the comments section. Actress Neha Dhupia commented, "Third type - the one who shoots the videos!" while dance choreographer Rahul Shetty simply wrote, "Hahahhahhaaha."

Kartik Aaryan often shares fitness secrets with fans. Earlier, the actor delighted his followers with a series of pictures that sparked conversations online about his fresh and youthful look. Remarkably, the comment section was abuzz with discussions about "reverse aging." In these snapshots, Kartik looked suave in a black formal suit. Alongside the post, Kartik humorously acknowledged his "teenager" appearance by writing, “College mein vapas admission lene ki soch raha hoon [Thinking of taking admission in college again.]"

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, the movie also featured Arjun Aneja, Shikha Talsania, and Anuradha Patel in key roles.