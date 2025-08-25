Want To Restart Your Fitness Journey? Rujuta Diwekar Shares Motivational Post That Might Help

Staying regular with exercise is tough. Life always finds a way to interrupt. Work deadlines, family responsibilities, travel, sickness - the list never ends. Many of us feel guilty when we skip workouts, thinking we have lost track completely. But what if the secret is not about never stopping, but about learning how to restart again and again?

On Thursday, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a powerful reminder on Instagram. Known for her practical, no-fuss advice, she posted a story from her own neighbourhood that can change the way we look at fitness.

She spoke about her neighbour, a woman in her mid-50s. She has two young kids still in school and college, ageing parents who need her attention, and a full household to manage. Despite all this, the best advice on exercise Rujuta ever received came from her.

One day, as Rujuta's neighbour stepped onto the treadmill, she told her: "I am starting my new season." Curious, Rujuta asked what she meant. The woman explained that at this stage of her life, her workouts often get broken - due to admissions, hospital visits, visas, or other family duties. But instead of feeling bad about it, she now treats every restart as a new season. "Just the access and ability to restart gym or exercise as often as one needs to, is a blessing," she said.

The woman compared it to how mini-series start fresh with each new season. No complaints, no regrets - just a new beginning.

Rujuta Diwekar shared this story because many of us need the same motivation. Skipping days, weeks, or even months of exercise does not mean the end. What matters is the courage to start again.

So if you have fallen off track, do not wait for the "perfect time." Take inspiration from this simple wisdom and start your own new season of fitness today.

Because in the end, health is not about being perfect - it is about showing up, season after season.

