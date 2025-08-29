Nutritionist Shares Easy Tips To Kickstart Your Fitness Journey

With only five days until September, health experts encourage people to start their fitness journey now. According to them, a little boost at this point can help create momentum for long-term wellness objectives. They stress that fitness is about forming lasting habits rather than making drastic changes immediately. Whether it is a rigorous strength workout, a short yoga stretch, or an early morning jog, every step counts.

In her recent Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared quick fitness tips to restart your health journey.

Start on an empty stomach for an extra burn

Fasted training, or exercising on an empty stomach, is one of the latest recommendations. Fitness experts claim that working out before breakfast can increase fat metabolism by helping the body use stored fat as fuel. However, fasted exercises are not appropriate for everyone, particularly those with health issues.

Choose workouts that engage multiple muscles

Mukerjee also suggests choosing exercises that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Movements like Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) integrate aerobic exercise, weight training, and stretching into one fluid sequence. This approach makes it easier for busy people to maintain consistency while ensuring optimal results from shorter workouts.

Keep your heart rate moving up and down

Interval training, which alternates between high and moderate intensity, is another effective method. When heart rate fluctuates during exercise, the body adapts quickly and continues to burn calories long after the workout ends. Studies suggest interval training is more effective than prolonged constant exercise and also enhances cardiovascular health and endurance. “Vary your heart rate throughout,” Mukerjee says.

Do not ignore strength and power

According to Mukerjee, strength training is essential for long-term fitness, even if cardio often receives more attention. Building muscle supports joint health, speeds up metabolism, and slows the ageing process. Trainers recommend allocating time each week for bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups, as well as resistance band or weight training. “Build strength and go all out,” she mentions.

