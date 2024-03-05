Madgaon Express Trailer: Goa Trip Gone Wrong For Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu And Avinash Tiwary

A still from Madgaon Express trailer. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Actor Kunal Kemmu is all set to sit on the director's chair after having entertained fans with his quirks in the Golmaal series and other films. On Tuesday, the trailer of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyenndu released and it screams all kinds of fun. The film produced by Farhan Akhtar, showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon express to reach their destination Goa. From being found with a stash of cocaine to being captured by a local goon, all that could go wrong in their trip, does and hilariously so. The trailer was shared by Kunal Kemmu on his Instagram feed with the caption, "Goa jaane wali #MadgaonExpress aapke nazdeeki theatres mein aa rahi hai 22nd March ko (the train to goa, Madgaon Express, is coming to your nearby theatres only on March 22)." The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Watch the trailer below:

Kunal Kemmu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post in August of 2022.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

Take a look at his post below:

Ganpati Bappa Moriya!

As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you.

It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality pic.twitter.com/j5eVXJOH7e — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) August 31, 2022

Madgaon Express is all set to hit theaters on March 22.