<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Actor Pooja Hegde Calls Film's Illegal Leak 'Tough': "Let's Not Encourage Piracy"

Starring opposite Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde is the female lead in Jana Nayagan. The actress took to Instagram to express concern over the alleged leak of the film.

What She Said

The actress wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible."

She added, "Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it. To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough-not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way?"

"So let's watch it the right way. Let's wait. It will be out in due time. Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive," she concluded.

Instagram/Pooja Hegde

Production House Issues Warning

Following the circulation of clips online, KVN Productions released an official statement addressing the issue.

The production house confirmed that parts of the film, and in some cases nearly the entire movie, had been illegally shared across platforms.

"It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy," wrote KVN Productions.

The statement further warned users against engaging with such content. "We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws."

The team added that strict legal action would follow, stating, "Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception."

Leak Sparks Debate On Social Media

According to reports, the leaked footage includes the film's title credits and Vijay's introduction scene. The clip has been widely circulated on social media, prompting fans to tag the makers and demand strict action.

Reports also suggest that the footage may have been recorded from the editing room, as a person is seen pausing the video towards the end.

Release Delays And Certification Issues

Jana Nayagan, which is being billed as Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics, has already faced multiple delays. Initially scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, the film was later pushed, with no confirmed release date yet.

Reports indicate that the film's political themes led the Censor Board to refer it to the Election Commission after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Earlier, Vijay had indirectly commented on the delay, alleging a "blame game" involving the central government over certification issues.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju.

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