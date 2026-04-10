Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Leaked: Makers Initiate Criminal Action, Warn Against Distributing Clips

Social media is abuzz with purported high-definition clips from actor-turned-politician Vijay's much-anticipated "farewell" film Jana Nayagan, even as the controversy deepens with the producers' legal team issuing a strong public notice.

In a formal statement dated April 9, the film's legal representatives have warned that downloading, storing, or sharing any clips from the unreleased film is a serious offence and a violation of copyright laws. The notice explicitly cautions the public against circulating such content across platforms including WhatsApp, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

The legal team further stated that criminal action has been initiated against those responsible for leaking and distributing the clips, adding that individuals found engaging with such content could face legal consequences under applicable laws.

The notice emphasises that even passive actions such as forwarding or saving the clips could invite prosecution, underscoring that the content remains the intellectual property of the filmmakers and is protected under copyright regulations.

The film, widely seen as Vijay's final project before his full-fledged political plunge with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was originally slated for release on January 9. However, certification has been delayed despite reported compliance with suggested cuts.

According to sources, the CBFC had raised concerns over scenes depicting extreme violence and certain army-related elements, calling for further expert review. Following a legal tussle, the filmmakers had submitted the film to a revising committee.

The delay has since snowballed into a political flashpoint. Vijay recently alleged that the Centre, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was behind the hurdles, suggesting political interference.

Today, TVK General Secretary (Elections) Aadhav Arjuna alleged the leak of Jana Nayagan clips was the handiwork of rival parties, squarely blaming both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the BJP.

The BJP has hit back sharply, calling the allegations "silly." Party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, "This is silly. How can he say this? The movie is theirs and without their knowledge there are no chances of the release of clips. Intentionally they have released the clips to gain political mileage."

The DMK, however, refused to comment, stating that Aadhav Arjuna's remarks "deserve no response."

Amid the escalating row, TVK is going solo in the upcoming elections, contesting all seats. Vijay himself is set to contest from Chennai's Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies.

Meanwhile, as Vijay campaigns in Karaikudi, all eyes are on whether he will directly address the leak controversy - now at the intersection of cinema, law, and politics.

Also Read | Vijay's Jana Nayagan 5-Minute Clip Leaks Online Amid Release Delay, Fans React