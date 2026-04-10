Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> 5-Minute Clip Leaks Online Amid Release Delay, Fans React

Vijay's last film before he fully ventures into politics, Jana Nayagan, has been facing multiple delays. The film, which was earlier set to release on January 9, has now run into fresh trouble after a five-minute clip was reportedly leaked online.

Details

According to unconfirmed reports, the leaked video features the film's title credits along with Thalapathy Vijay's introduction scene. The clip has been circulating widely across social media platforms.

Fans have taken to social media to tag the producer, KVN Productions, and have appealed for strict action against those responsible for leaking and sharing the video. The footage is believed to have been leaked from the editing room.



The allegedly leaked clip also shows a man pausing the video towards the end, as per reports, raising further questions about how the footage was recorded and released. There has been no official statement from the makers so far.

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "Shocked and disturbed to hear about footage being leaked from #JanaNayagan! Whoever did this must understand the money, effort and hard work involved in making a film. I sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos."

Shocked and disturbed to hear about the footages being leaked from #Jananayagan! Whoever did this must understand all the money,effort and hard work involved in making a movie.Sincerely request everyone to refrain from watching and spreading the videos!🙏 — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) April 10, 2026

One user's comment read, "#JanaNayagan: A Rs 400-500 crore film just got leaked overnight. This is the toughest time for the producer, distributors and the entire team. They should have been more cautious, especially as the film was already facing serious trouble."

#JanaNayagan: A 400-500Crs film just got leaked overnight !!



Toughest time for the Producer, distributor and the whole team. They should have been more cautious, as the film has gone into already serious troubles



Now the only & better way is to release JanaNayagan ASAP in the… — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 10, 2026

Jana Nayagan Release Delay

After missing its January 9 release date, the makers had hoped to bring the film to cinemas in February, but that did not materialise either. Last month, Canada-based York Cinemas said that Jana Nayagan is unlikely to be released before April 30, and announced the invalidation of all advance tickets for the film.

The Tamil film reportedly contains political references, which led the Censor Board to forward it to the Election Commission, particularly after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 15 ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections beginning on April 23. The vote count is scheduled for May 4.

After weeks of silence over the fate of his much-awaited film, Vijay recently made indirect remarks accusing the BJP-led central government of playing a "blame game" over the delay in certification of his farewell film.

Billed as Vijay's final film before he enters politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for release on January 9. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.



Also Read: 'If Vijay's Jana Nayagan Can't Release, How Can TN 2026,' Asks New Plea In Madras High Court