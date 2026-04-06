'If Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Can't Release, How Can <i>TN 2026</i>,' Asks New Plea In Madras High Court

There is more trouble brewing for Tamil film TN 2026 after the political controversy that erupted last week over its teaser. A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed on Monday in the Madras High Court by ML Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (DMSK).



He is now seeking a directive from the Madras High Court to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer to prevent the film's release on April 10 ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls. He stated that since Vijay's Jana Nayagan was not allowed to release, reportedly due to its political references and the fact that Vijay was contesting in the polls, this movie should not be released as well.

Last week the teaser of TN 2026 was released, and it showed a movie star (played by Natty Nataraj) who looked similar to Vijay, giving up his movie career and starting a political party. The movie has many political references as well. According to petitioner Ravi, these political references, in the movie directed by Umapathy Ramaiah, could influence voters and affect the upcoming elections.



He further added that the film also criticises the present political situation in Tamil Nadu and the politicians as seen from the teaser, which was released on April 2 on YouTube. He questioned how this politically themed movie could be released when the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) was in place.

Ravi went on to state in his petition that if the Election Commission of India and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer allowed the film to be released, then they were violating the constitutional right to 'free and fair elections.' "The respondents (ECI and CEO) have failed to exercise their constitutional powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India to ensure free and fair election... The selective inaction, despite precedents of similar scrutiny with respect to the movie Jana Nayagan, amounts to discrimination and violates Article 14 (equality before law and equal protection of laws) of the Constitution," he stated in the petition.

On April 3, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna had raised the issue of a movie talking about politics releasing at this time. He had commented about TN 2026, asking why Jana Nayagan's release could violate the Model Code of Conduct but a political spoof film that seemed to target Vijay could be released.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on April 4, hero Natty Nataraj had clarified that TN 2026 didn't spoof Vijay, nor was it about him. "This character is not based on TVK Vijay at all. The situations we have depicted in the film are close to reality, though. Our only motivation in making TN 2026 is to make people laugh from beginning to end. The film is a parody, and the audience may recognise real-life people based on the various characters," he had said.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the film (UA13+), and the movie has been scheduled for release on April 10. The movie stars Natty Natraj, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Redin Kingsley, and Ilavarasu, among others. It is now unclear whether TN 2026, produced by Ravi Kannan, will release as planned on April 10 or be pushed to a later date after the Tamil Nadu polls on April 23.



Also Read: TN 2026 Teaser Spoofs TVK Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna Claims BJP-DMK Conspiracy