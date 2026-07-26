Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: Classes 10, 12 Marksheet Soon For Regular Candidates

Tamil Nadu Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release the supplementary exam scorecards for Classes 10, 12 regular students soon on its official result portals. Students can check and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portals, including tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in. Apart from online facilities, students can also obtain their examination results directly from the schools where they studied. The board has already issued the supplementary exam scorecards to private candidates on its official portal.

To access their marks online, candidates are required to enter their registration number (or exam roll number) along with their date of birth in the designated fields on the official websites. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready before logging in to avoid delays and ensure a smoother process while accessing the results.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were announced on May 20, 2026. More than nine lakh students had appeared for the 10th board examinations in 2026. Tamil Nadu recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent in the SSLC 10th board examinations for the academic year 2025-26, according to the results announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations on May 20. Meanwhile, the Higher Senior Secondary (Plus Two) marksheets were released on May 8, 2026. The supplementary exams were held in July 2026.

According to official information, the government has also made arrangements for delivering examination results through SMS services to ensure broader accessibility. School students will receive result updates on the mobile phone numbers submitted to their respective schools, while private candidates will receive notifications on the numbers provided during their online registration process.

The mark certificates issued to the students of Classes 10 and 12 is a vital document for continuing higher education and for seeking job opportunities, the exam authority stated.

This Directorate has seven regional offices at Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli , Chennai, Cuddalore and Vellore. The distribution of mark certificates will be done by these regional offices, as per official information.