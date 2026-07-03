No Road, Andhra School Warden Carries Ill Student On Her Back To Hospital

In a heartwarming act of courage and compassion, a tribal welfare school warden in the Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh walked through rocky forest terrain amid monsoon weather, risking her own life carrying a seriously ill student on her back, ensuring the girl received timely medical treatment.

The incident took place on June 30 but came to light after a video of the rescue went viral on Thursday.

Bhuvaneswari, an 11-year-old Class 7 student of Bhadragiri Tribal Welfare Girls Ashram School at Gummalakshmipuram, had returned to her native Vadaputti village during the holidays. The girl, who has been living with her paternal uncle after losing her father, developed severe stomach pain, vomiting and high fever. Her family initially took her to the government hospital at Kurupam, but after she returned home, her health deteriorated again. With no proper road and no transport facility to the remote tribal hamlet, the family informed school authorities.

Acting immediately, school warden Hemani rushed to the village. Realising that every minute was crucial as the congestion of the girl was worsening, she did not wait for an ambulance or other help. She wrapped the girl who was in her weakest state securely to her back with a cloth and began walking across nearly three kilometres of rocky, uneven forest track. The student's parents accompanied her during the difficult trek until they reached Nellikekkuva village, where a vehicle was waiting. From there, they rushed Bhuvaneswari to the Government District Hospital in Parvathipuram.

As the condition of the student was serious she was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Bhaskara Rao said senior health officials visited the hospital and confirmed that Bhuvaneswari is recovering under medical supervision.

As the warden in getting appreciation a humble Hemani said "I only wanted to save my student. In such situations, we cannot think about difficulties. A child's life comes first".

Her extraordinary gesture touched many hearts. Women, Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani felicitated Hemani with a shawl and praised her dedication.

"Hemani went far beyond her duty. She showed what true public service means by ensuring the child received treatment despite the lack of road connectivity. Her commitment is an inspiration to all," the Minister said.