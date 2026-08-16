Andhra Pradesh To Send 29 Government School Teachers To Finland For Training

The Andhra Pradesh government will send 29 teachers from government schools to Finland on Saturday for an international professional development programme.The teachers, who have received the State Best Teacher Award, will get an opportunity to learn about Finland's education system and see how new teaching methods are used in classrooms, according to a press release, reported PTI.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Turku in Finland. During their visit, the teachers will travel to Turku and Rauma. They will observe classrooms, visit educational institutions and interact with educators at Early Childhood Education Centres and Teacher Training Schools.

The programme will focus on areas such as foundational learning, digital learning tools, teacher leadership and mentoring. It will also expose the teachers to ways of creating school environments that give importance to learning, happiness and student well-being, the release said.

Teachers to take Finnish practices back to schools

The participating teachers will prepare projects based on what they learn from the Finnish education system. They will later implement these ideas in their own schools.

The teachers will also work as resource persons and mentors for other teachers at the district and mandal levels. They will help identify Finnish practices that can be adapted to the needs of schools in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to PTI, Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh said, "Teachers are the building blocks of our society and the architects of our children's future. They have the power to shape not just the minds of our students, but the future of Andhra Pradesh."

"Empowering our teachers with the right knowledge, skills and global exposure is of utmost importance," he said.

Lokesh said the programme would give teachers an opportunity to bring back new ideas and teaching practices from Finland and adapt them to schools in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government will also assess the impact of the programme by looking at areas such as student engagement, learning outcomes and student well-being, the release added.