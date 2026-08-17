"No Backdoor Entry": Chandrababu Naidu Defends Andhra Teacher Recruitment

On the opening day of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu defended the conduct of the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment, asserting that the teacher selection process was based entirely on merit, transparency and fairness.

Speaking in the Assembly, Naidu said there was no room for backdoor appointments or manipulation in the recruitment process.

"There was no backdoor entry, no favouritism and no manipulation. The selections were made only on merit, with transparency and fairness," Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said the credibility of the recruitment process was reflected in the response of candidates who did not make the final selection.

"The biggest success of the Mega DSC is that even those who did not get jobs acknowledged that the process was fair," he said.

Rejecting opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's allegations, Education Minister Nara Lokesh said the government faced intense legal challenges after the DSC notification was issued but successfully completed the recruitment process.

"YSRCP filed 141 cases in 148 days to stall the Mega DSC," Lokesh said in the Assembly.

He said the notification was prepared carefully in accordance with the rules and withstood repeated judicial scrutiny.

"We completed the Mega DSC, issued offer letters, trained the selected teachers and deployed them in schools. This is the achievement of the people's government," Lokesh said.

Lokesh also announced that the NDA government would conduct the DSC every year, calling it a firm commitment to unemployed youth.

"Every year, DSC will be conducted. There is no second thought on this promise," he said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana challenged the government to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in DSC-2025.

"We are ready for a CBI inquiry into Group-1. Are you ready for a CBI inquiry into DSC?" Botcha asked. He raised questions over the handling of question papers, the removal of an alleged state first-ranker from the merit list and the selection of candidates under the sports quota.

DSC is the recruitment system used to select teachers for government schools in Andhra Pradesh. The Mega DSC-2025 examination was conducted to fill 16,347 teacher posts, with more than 3.36 lakh candidates applying. The results were declared in August 2025, and appointment orders were subsequently issued to 15,941 selected candidates.

YSRCP has been alleging irregularities in the selection and demanding a probe as well as the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

