Exes Ranvir Shorey And Konkona Sensharma Get Together At Wankhede For IPL Match

Former couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma were spotted together on Sunday evening as they attended a high-energy IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The duo was seen enjoying the match from the stands along with their son, Haroon Shorey.

Ranvir took to X to share a cheerful selfie from the stadium. The picture featured him, Konkona, and their son Haroon.

Sharing the moment, Ranvir captioned the post, "So happy we were there to see @mipaltan win today!"

About Ranvir Shorey And Konkona Sen Sharma's Relationship

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma's relationship goes back to the late 2000s. After dating for a few years, the two got married in a private ceremony on September 3, 2010. However, they separated in 2015, and their divorce was officially finalised in 2020.

Despite going their separate ways, the actors have consistently maintained a respectful and friendly relationship. Their recent appearance together at the IPL match once again reflects their commitment to co-parenting their son Haroon, who was born in 2011.

What's Next For Ranvir Shorey

On the professional front, Ranvir Shorey is gearing up for the sequel to the much-loved film Khosla Ka Ghosla. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the original film released in 2006 and became a fan favourite for its simple, relatable story centred on family struggles and property disputes.

The film featured memorable performances by actors like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Vinay Pathak.

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