"Green Methi Not Allowed": Student Charged Rs 20 Over School Tiffin

A row has broken out at a school in Maharashtra's Bhayandar after allegations that a student was charged for bringing fenugreek in their tiffin during the Jain festival of Paryushan, days after similar claims surfaced over onions, potatoes and other vegetables.

A student at Tapovan School in Bhayandar East reportedly brought a fenugreek (methi) dish from home in their tiffin. According to allegations, the school then wrote a note in the student's diary stating, "Fenugreek is a banned vegetable."

The student was reportedly not allowed to eat the food brought from home. Instead, they were given food from the school canteen and charged Rs 20 for it.

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It is claimed that root vegetables (kandmool) and items such as fenugreek have been restricted at the school because of the large number of Jain students enrolled there, tying the move to dietary practices observed during Paryushan (an annual holy event in Jainism).

This is not the first such allegation against the school. Reports had previously emerged that students were being fined Rs 50 for bringing onions, potatoes, ginger, beetroot and carrots in their tiffins during the same festival.

A complaint over that fine was filed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Acting on the complaint, Sulbha Vathare, Education Officer of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, issued a show-cause notice to the school on 17 September.

An explanation has been sought from Tapovan Vidyalaya regarding the matter, but the school has not yet made any official statement.