Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Ali Khan Finds Her Script Feedback 'Too Hardcore'

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan may both know the film business inside out, but that does not mean they always agree on each other's work. In fact, Kareena says she has learned to be careful when giving her husband feedback because their approach to acting is quite different. And when she does not like a script Saif is considering, he apparently has a simple response: she is “too hardcore."

Speaking to Brut India, Kareena opened up about how work conversations play out at home. While both she and Saif have years of experience as actors, she said they do not always see scripts or projects in the same way.

“I think Saif and I are different kinds of actors. Sometimes I say, 'No, I don't like this script'. He will say I am too hardcore. Then I tell him, 'Go do it!' I mean, we are two different kinds of actors. So, we try not to get into each other's space because it is difficult,” Kareena said.

For Kareena, the fact that both of them belong to the same profession can make these conversations a little tricky. An actor's work is personal, she pointed out, which means even honest feedback has to be given with some care.

“Coming from the same profession, you will have an opinion on certain things and the way you do them. But we have to tread carefully also because actors are pretty sensitive people,” she added.

Kareena also shared a funny example involving her upcoming film Daayra. “Saif was giving his take about the colour of the poster, and I said, 'Listen, keep quiet! You message Meghna,” she recalled.

Kareena is currently gearing up for Daayra, which marks her first collaboration with Meghna Gulzar. The thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, with the two actors playing cops. Inspired by true events.

Backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, Daayra is set to arrive in theatres on September 18.

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