Teachers Loved Shah Rukh Khan In School, But He Had One 'Flaw': Palash Sen

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is everyone's favourite. There's hardly anyone who isn't smitten by his work, persona, and the kind of person he is. Apparently, we also got to know that SRK was much loved even during his school days. Singer Palash Sen, who also happens to be Shah Rukh's senior in school, spoke about it. He said that the star was not just popular among students but was also a favourite among teachers. However, Palash did touch upon one flaw that SRK had.

During a conversation with YouTube channel Kadak, Palash recalled their school days and shared, “We should all learn about charm from Shah Rukh. Not just the students, he was such a hit with the teachers also. The teachers did not like anyone else as much as they liked Shah Rukh. He was my junior, but we were very good friends. I had never seen such a charming, ambitious, and efficient person.”

Palash expressed that even though Shah Rukh was an all-rounder, he had one “flaw” – he couldn't sing. As a result, Palash would sing for him during plays. Speaking fondly about their equation, he said, “It is quite rare to witness such a complete person. We met very rarely after school, like at some parties or shows, but it was very rare. People might think 'why they didn't meet if they were such good friends?' but he is my friend, and whenever I meet him, he will still be my friend. Whatever he has achieved in life, I am just proud. I am always so happy.”

Shah Rukh and Palash studied at St Columba's School in Delhi and were friends during their school days.

Palash Sen is the lead singer and founder of the iconic Indian rock and pop band Euphoria. Some of his Bollywood playback songs include Dil Ke Sannate, Salma O Salma, Main Kaun Hoon, Jiya Jaye Na and Musik Bandh Na Karo.

Shah Rukh Khan has given us some memorable hits over the years, including Devdas, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and many more. As of now, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, King.

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