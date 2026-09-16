'Comedy Gave Me My Identity, <i>Mandaadi</i> Pushed Me Further As A Lead Actor,' Says Soori

Mandaadi is a blockbuster and has grossed over Rs 70 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk in its first six-day run. Headlined by actor Soori, this drama set in a seaside village in Ramanathapuram district (Tamil Nadu) featured the traditional boat-racing that takes place in these coastal towns. Soori, who began his career 25 years ago in small roles, has been hailed for his stellar performance, while director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi has been praised for the way he shot the film at sea, bringing alive to the screen the physicality and unpredictability of the ocean.

In this exclusive chat with NDTV, Mandaadi star Soori, who's elated with the film's reception, opens up about the film, his film journey, and more.

Ask him how he agreed to do Mandaadi (meaning team leader of the boat), and Soori says, "The world of Mandaadi was completely new to me. It is rooted in the lives of coastal people, their courage, traditions, relationships, and the constant challenges they face with the sea. When the director narrated the story, I could feel its honesty and emotional depth. It was not simply a sports film about boat racing; it was a story about identity, pride, and survival. I knew it would demand a lot from me as an actor, and that challenge was the main reason I wanted to do it."

Mandaadi was a film that clearly pushed Soori physically and emotionally in ways he had not experienced before. Watching the film on screen, one realises that there would have been tough moments, especially in the portion where they shot the boat races at sea. These scenes not only demanded tremendous physical strength, but the unpredictable and constantly moving sea came with its own dangers.

"Every scene involving the sea was challenging because the sea never behaves according to our plans. We had to manage the waves, wind, weather and our own physical exhaustion. During the boat-racing portions, all of us had to move with the same rhythm. Even one person losing balance could affect the entire team. Some scenes were physically exhausting, but we still had to perform the emotions of the character convincingly. We could not allow the audience to see the actor struggling - we had to make them see only the character fighting to win. That was one of the toughest parts of the film," he elaborates about shooting those 100 days in the ocean. There were some incidents that happened while shooting these scenes, including Soori injuring himself.

Given that physical strength was important, 49-year-old Soori prepared himself relentlessly for the role. "I didn't want my body to look as though it had been developed inside a gym. It had to look like the body of someone whose life was connected to the sea and physical labour. My preparation focused on strength, stamina, flexibility and endurance. Along with regular workouts, I trained specifically for the movements required on the boat. I also followed a controlled diet and practised repeatedly with the team. The boat training was demanding, but when you believe deeply in a character, the pain slowly becomes part of the preparation," says the Garudan star.

Mandaadi was also Telugu actor Suhas's debut in Tamil cinema, and both Soori and he have given the audience a film that they could emotionally connect and cheer for as well. Was there anything Soori discovered about himself while doing this highly engaging sports drama? "Mandaadi made me understand that I could push myself much further than I had imagined. There were moments when my body was exhausted, but my mind kept telling me to continue. The film also taught me an important lesson: we often believe that we are controlling life, but in front of nature, especially the sea, we realise how small we are. It made me more patient, disciplined, and respectful towards nature and the people whose lives depend on it," Sorri says with humility.

From successfully doing comedy roles to transitioning to a lead actor with Viduthalai, Garudan, Maaman, and now Mandaadi, Soori has created a market and audience for himself. But did he feel he had a lot more to prove? "Definitely! I don't look at success as proof that I have achieved everything. I see it as an opportunity to work harder and explore more. Comedy gave me my identity, the love of the audience, and everything I have today. Becoming a lead actor has opened another door, but I still feel like a student. Every film is a fresh examination. I don't want to prove that I am greater than anyone else; I only want to prove that I can be better than the actor I was in my previous film," he concludes.

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