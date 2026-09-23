Sanjay Dutt Protects Maanayata At Crowded Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja has once again become a popular spot for Bollywood stars during Ganeshotsav. After stars and public figures such as Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Anant Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt was among the latest visitors. He arrived at the pandal with his wife, Maanayata Dutt.

Videos of their visit show the actor staying close to his wife as they entered the venue. Sanjay was seen making sure Maanayata was safe while they moved towards the pandal. During the visit, he crossed paths with Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday.

For the Lalbaugcha Raja visit, Sanjay wore a traditional orange kurta, while Maanayata chose a bright pink outfit. Ananya was seen in a green suit and Chunky wore a green kurta.

During their meeting, Sanjay greeted the father-daughter duo. He hugged Ananya and Chunky and also spent a moment talking with them.

“It is my good fortune that I have been able to visit Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan once again. I am here because Bappa called me and I pray that Bappa calls me here every year and that I keep coming back every year,” he told the media.

Before Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan also reached Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani. The family attended the Aarti and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. A few days before them, Ranveer Singh had paid a visit to the famous pandal.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Khalnayak Returns and Ranger.

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