'Sanjay Dutt Called, Spoke In Marathi': Sena Minister On 'Couldn't Learn Language' Row

Sanjay Dutt was joking about not being able to learn Marathi, Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik from BJP ally Shiv Sena asserted on Thursday, claiming the actor called him to clarify his statement at a recent event in Thane.

Dutt's comment also revealed some tension within the ruling alliance over Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Sena running a drive for autorickshaw drivers, a large number of them migrants from Hindi-speaking states, to learn Marathi compulsorily.

A spokesperson from Sarnaik's office told reporters that Dutt called the minister and spoke to him in Marathi, "beginning with 'Pratap bhai, Jai Maharashtra'".

Dutt also told him he knows Marathi well. He apologised if his remark sent the wrong message, a note from Sarnaik's office said. Dutt has not directly spoken on the issue yet.

What Was The 'Joke', And The Row?

Sanjay Dutt's "joke" -- that he could not learn Marathi even after spending time in the Yerwada jail (on charges related to illegal arms and ammunition) -- came at a Dahi Handi event organised by Transport Minister Sarnaik's Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan, where several celebrities, including actor Suniel Shetty and cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, were present.

Nearly all the celebrities at the event were seen speaking in Marathi. However, when Dutt came on stage, he made the contentious remark. Since Sarnaik is one of the main faces of the learn-Marathi drive, Dutt's remark at the event became a talking point on social media, with many people alleging hypocrisy.

Sarnaik became a target of Marathi leaders, including those from allies. BJP MLA Narendra Mehta questioned him for laughing at "someone casually saying they didn't know Marathi", while "common people get threats and beatings" over the regional language issue. A day ago, Sarnaik had taken potshots at Mehta - without taking his name - at an event in Thane's Mira Bhayandar.

The Opposition also entered the scene with the Congress alleging that the Sena has been playing politics over the language issue without actually doing anything to promote it.

On Thursday, Dutt said in the call to Sarnaik that his family was Mumbaikar, he grew up on its soil, and that Maharashtra had given him a great deal, as per Sarnaik's office. The note added that Dutt also remembered Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's help "during their difficult times".