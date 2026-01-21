Saif Ali Khan Bumps Into Singer Abhijeet On IndiGo Flight, An <i>Ole Ole</i> Reunion Follows

Fans were treated to a wave of nostalgia on Wednesday, January 21, when legendary playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya met Saif Ali Khan during his flight journey. The singer shared a video montage on Instagram featuring the Bollywood star inside the IndiGo aircraft.

The clip shows Saif clicking a photo of Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The duo, accompanied by a few air hostesses, also pose for the camera. The footage then cuts to the singer performing on stage as fans cheer for him from the stands.

The standout moment? The song Ole Ole from the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi, playing in the background. FYI: The iconic track, sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, introduced Saif Ali Khan to audiences with his signature moves in the film. Kajol and Akshay Kumar were also part of the romantic comedy.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is currently on his India tour. After a power-packed performance in Kolkata on January 18, the 67-year-old is now headed to Dinhata city in West Bengal for another musical show scheduled for January 23. This will be followed by concerts in Jagaddal (January 25), Bengaluru (January 26), Mumbai (January 30), and Patna (January 31).

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was also in Kolkata around the same time to attend the finale of the Young Leaders Forum (YLF) 2025–26. As per the official website, the campaign initiated by the Indian Chamber of Commerce aims to “mobilise challenges, ideas, concepts and skills of the younger generation and help members learn from the best resources, provide social and business networking opportunities and enable members grow all the more professionally.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is credited with some of the most soulful and foot-tapping songs in Bollywood, including Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon (Yes Boss), Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), Hum To Deewane Huye Yaar (Baadshah), Chori Chori Sapno Mein (Chori Chori Chupke Chupke), Mere Khyaloon Ki Malika (Josh) and Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare (Chalte Chalte), to name a few.

Coming to Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be next seen in director Priyadarshan's upcoming project, Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar.