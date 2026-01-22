Kareena Kapoor Blows Kisses, Saif Ali Khan Cheers As Son Jeh Performs At School's Annual Day Event

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently attended the annual day function at Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. The proud parents were seen cheering for their son Jeh as he performed on stage with his classmates.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kareena was seen standing up from her seat and blowing kisses to Jeh. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, enthusiastically waved and cheered for his son. Delighted by their reactions, Jeh blushed and blew kisses back at them before stepping down from the stage.

Watch the full video here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2021.

During her appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Kareena revealed that Saif is the “friendly and playful” parent, but he can also display some “authority” when needed.

The actress said, “I feel that fathers are there to make friends with their boys, to understand them and make them feel comfortable about a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. He's more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football, and he loves playing the guitar and drums with them. So we kind of balance it out.”

Kareena further shared that neither of them “gets angry” at their children. However, there are times when Saif can become a figure of authority if required. “None of us ever really gets angry. Though if you really want to get something done, you have to say, 'Okay, Abba will get really angry,' because I think somewhere, the two boys, more than me, are scared of Saif,” she added.