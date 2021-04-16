Here's How Priyanka Chopra Wished Lara Dutta On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra with Lara Dutta. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka posted a throwback with the birthday girl

"You are so beautiful inside out," she added

"Thank you my Yanks," replied Lara Dutta

On Lara Dutta's 43rd birthday, her friend Priyanka Chopra shared a super cute greeting. She posted a throwback picture on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Happy birthday Lara. You are so beautiful inside out." Responding to Priyanka's greeting, the birthday girl wrote: "Thank you my Yanks." Lara Dutta was Priyanka Chopra's fellow Miss India winner in 2000. Priyanka won the Miss World title that year, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe, while Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title. Lara Dutta frequently comments on Priyanka Chopra's posts.

See Priyanka Chopra's greeting here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta shared a picture from her birthday festivities at home and she wrote: "Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is love. I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be! God bless."

Take a look at Lara Duta's post here:

Lara Dutta co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in her upcoming movie Bell Bottom, slated to release this year. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred that released last year .

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. The actress has many projects scheduled, which include a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. The actress launched her memoir Unfinished earlier this year.