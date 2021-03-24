Away From City Life, Lara Dutta Woke Up To A Glorious Morning Like This

Lara Dutta shared this photo (courtesy larabhupathi)

Highlights Lara Dutta shared a new post on Instagram

"Mornings like this," she wrote in her post

Lara Dutta appears to be in Karjat

Lara Dutta has made it a ritual of sorts to share glimpses of her morning views on Instagram and Wednesday was no different. The former beauty queen Instagrammed just a snippet of her morning routine, which involved soaking up the sun amidst nature. In the caption, Lara Dutta wrote she is a fan of "mornings like this" and all we want to say is - who wouldn't be? In the photo Lara can be seen chilling at a farmhouse. Lara Dutta currently appears to be in Karjat, a town located some 60 km away from Mumbai, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Lara can be seen wearing a printed cotton kurta, perfect for summer.

Take a look at Lara Dutta's Instagram post here:

Just a day ago, Lara Dutta shared a glimpse of how she's been spending her nights in Karjat. Tagging an eatery in the town, Lara hinted she's in Karjat for work and wrote: "Salt Karjat providing the perfect respite in between a hectic schedule! Gorgeous ambience and great food."

Earlier, Lara Dutta wrote about embracing Mumbai summer: "Soaking in some sun, in my favourite morning spot," she captioned a post.

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. Last seen in Welcome To New York, Lara Dutta co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in upcoming movie Bell Bottom, releasing on May 28.