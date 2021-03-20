Lara Dutta's Morning Began Like This. Yours?

Lara Dutta shared this photo (courtesy larabhupathi)

Instagram is great at allowing netizens to showcase their best selves. Some trends are so easy and fun to follow that almost everyone joins in. Bollywood celebrities are definitely hooked to one of the most popular trends which is 'sunkissed selfie.' Like many other beauties, now Lara Dutta too has shared a picture of herself basking in the sun.

The actress opted to ditch makeup altogether and show the world her real gorgeous self. Attributing the pictures to the Mumbai summer, she just made 'I woke up like this' look much cooler.

In the caption, the former Miss Universe wrote, "Soaking in some sun, in my favourite morning spot! #zerofilter #nofilter #mumbaisummer #morningselfie #itscooltobe40 #ariasskincare @worldofarias."

Last month, Lara celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with husband Mahesh Bhupathi. The couple jetted off to Maldives to celebrate their special day.

"We were thrilled to bring it back to where it all began," she wrote.

The model-turned-actress was last seen in a web series, Hundred, that streamed in 2020. She played the role of a cop in this action-comedy and shared the screen space with Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru. Lara will return to the big screen with Ranjit M Tewari's spy-thriller, Bell Bottom.

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Bell Bottom is slated to release on May 28 this year, directly in the cinema halls.