Lara Dutta, In Her 'Naughty 40s', Is Embracing Her True Self And How

Lara Dutta shared this photo (courtesy larabhupathi)

Highlights Lara Dutta shared a selfie on Instagram

"A few greys rearing their heads," wrote Lara Dutta

She hashtagged her photo as "Naughty 40s"

Former beauty queen Lara Dutta, 41, shared a few lines about ageing beautifully along with a selfie of hers on Instagram that revealed a few strands of grey hair. Talking about accepting the changes that come with age, Lara said the appearance of grey hair isn't getting her worked up, at least for now: "A few greys rearing their heads! But I guess now is a good time to embrace our true selves! Surprisingly it's not bothering me that much, for the moment at least!" Adding a touch of humour to her post, Lara said: "I guess now I know which part of my brain is working overtime!" and also added "Naughty 40s" in a hashtag. Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:

Lara has been sharing these close-up selfies of late. She recently shared a sun-kissed photo of hers to talk about the importance of a good dose of vitamin D.

In a lengthy post earlier, the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actress had written about how she has been focusing on the positive side of the lockdown. "For the first time in a looong time I'm getting adequate sleep, I'm extra cautious about my nutrition cause I'm building my immunity, I'm meditating atleast twice a day, I'm working out as much as I can and I'm grateful for the company of my husband and daughter and house staff during this time," she wrote.

Lara and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. Both Mahesh and Saira have been making frequent and adorable appearances on Lara Dutta's Instagram during lockdown.

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.