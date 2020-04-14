Lara Dutta, In Her 'Naughty 40s', Is Embracing Her True Self And How

Highlights
- Lara Dutta shared a selfie on Instagram
- "A few greys rearing their heads," wrote Lara Dutta
- She hashtagged her photo as "Naughty 40s"
Former beauty queen Lara Dutta, 41, shared a few lines about ageing beautifully along with a selfie of hers on Instagram that revealed a few strands of grey hair. Talking about accepting the changes that come with age, Lara said the appearance of grey hair isn't getting her worked up, at least for now: "A few greys rearing their heads! But I guess now is a good time to embrace our true selves! Surprisingly it's not bothering me that much, for the moment at least!" Adding a touch of humour to her post, Lara said: "I guess now I know which part of my brain is working overtime!" and also added "Naughty 40s" in a hashtag. Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:
Lara has been sharing these close-up selfies of late. She recently shared a sun-kissed photo of hers to talk about the importance of a good dose of vitamin D.
Did you get your dose of Vitamin D this morning?? Vit D builds strong immune systems. At this time, being indoors can mean less access to sunlight, but make sure you find a sunny spot by a favourite window either in the morning or the evening and soak in some rays of sunlight! It keeps your immune system strong and provides you with a moment of gratitude for the sun that ALWAYS comes out, no matter what, to greet you with a brand new day! . #stayhome #staysafe @worldofarias #ariasskincare
In a lengthy post earlier, the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actress had written about how she has been focusing on the positive side of the lockdown. "For the first time in a looong time I'm getting adequate sleep, I'm extra cautious about my nutrition cause I'm building my immunity, I'm meditating atleast twice a day, I'm working out as much as I can and I'm grateful for the company of my husband and daughter and house staff during this time," she wrote.
If anything, this lockdown has done wonders for my skin!!! For the first time in a looong time I'm getting adequate sleep, I'm extra cautious about my nutrition cause I'm building my immunity , I'm meditating atleast twice a day( thanks to @srisriravishankar), I'm working out as much as I can ( here just finished an online Pilates session with @namratapurohit ) and I'm grateful for the company of my husband and daughter and house staff during this time. Also, immense gratitude for all our healthcare workers, police force, our military, our bmc workers, our Kirana shops and goods and essential service providers.... everyone who doesn't have the luxury of staying at home just now. The point of this post?? We lost someone really wonderful to COVID19. in just 17 days he went from being perfectly healthy and full of life, to losing his life to this virus. I'm done waiting for this virus to go away, for this lockdown to be lifted, to resume my life. Life is NOW. There are no guarantees that 2 weeks from now, 2 months from now everything is going to go back to the way it was, and so I'm going to revel in something as inconsequential as how good I feel in my skin . @worldofarias . And for those for whom this post is not profound enough and not meaningful enough and not relevant enough, in the most polite way as I can- frankly my dear, I don't give a damn!
Lara and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. Both Mahesh and Saira have been making frequent and adorable appearances on Lara Dutta's Instagram during lockdown.
#Repost @mbhupathi with @make_repost Wish you all a Very Happy Easter from our family to yours. In these challenging times very thankful to be able spend the day listening to our Easter service , family lunch and now I think it's time for a siesta #resurrectionsunday #eastereggs
Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.