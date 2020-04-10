Mahesh Bhupathi Is Lara Dutta's 'Second Favourite Person On The Planet'. The First One Is...

Lara Dutta shared this photo (courtesy larabhupathi)

Highlights Lara Dutta shared an adorable post featuring her daughter

The pics are from their movie time together

"The many moods of watching Frozen 2," she wrote

Lara Dutta shared an adorable post, featuring her daughter Saira. The former beauty queen shared a few glimpses of her movie time with Saira and also included a message for husband Mahesh Bhupathi in the caption. The mother-daughter duo were watching Frozen 2 and looks like had quite a bit of an emotional time. "The many moods of watching Frozen 2 with my favourite person on the planet! Sorry Mahesh Bhupathi, you know you come a close second," Lara Dutta wrote for a few pictures, in which she can be seen enjoying the movie with her head resting on Saira's lap. Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and Saira was born in 2012.

Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:

The 41-year-old actress also shared other snippets of how she's keeping Saira "amused" in lockdown. They had a picnic in a colourful tent at home! How cool is that? "101 ways to amuse the daughter! If you can't go to the park, have a picnic at home! And don't forget to dress up for it," Lara captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Lara also wrote about how she's looking at the brighter side of things in the lockdown: "If anything, this lockdown has done wonders for my skin." She also added a lengthy thank you note to those who are stepping out to deliver essential services during lockdown: "I'm grateful for the company of my husband and daughter and house staff during this time. Also, immense gratitude for all our healthcare workers, police force, our military, our bmc workers, our Kirana shops and goods and essential service providers.... everyone who doesn't have the luxury of staying at home just now."

Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.