Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi's ROFL Anniversary Wishes For Each Other Are All About 'Itching, Scratching And Tick Problem'

Mahesh Bhupathi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: larabhupathi)

Highlights Lara Dutta-Mahesh celebrated 9th wedding anniversary on Wednesday

They shared hilarious posts for each other on social media

"It's been fun getting through all the itches," wrote Mahesh

First, happy anniversary Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi! Celebrating the nine years of their marriage on Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi wished each other in quite an epic way on social media. The couple shared hilarious anniversary posts on their respective profiles and it's all about "itching, scratching" and "tick problem" (yeah! you read that right). It all started when the tennis player shared a set of pictures of himself and Lara and included their pet dogs in the caption. He wrote: "Nine years and counting... Happy anniversary, Lara... It's been fun getting through all the itches and the scratches and may the force be with us to continue to do so!" LOL.

Soon after that, Lara Dutta posted a picture of the couple and hilariously wrote: "So much itching and scratching? I deduce a tick problem! With five dogs over the last nine years, I'm not surprised! Here's to many more husband! Years, not ticks! But dogs included!"

For all the dog lovers out there, Lara and Mahesh's posts seem a little relatable. Don't you agree?

Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011 in a civil ceremony in Mumbai and later in a Christian wedding ceremony on February 20 in Goa.

The actress frequently expresses her love for her husband on social media. On Valentine's Day, Lara shared an adorable picture and wrote that she "loves being married" to Mahesh. "I love being married, it's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life!" read her caption.

We have handpicked a few of the aforementioned posts for you. You can thank us later.

Lara Dutta is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.