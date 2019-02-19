Lara Dutta Posts Throwback Pic From Wedding To Mahesh Bhupathi On 'Doubles Debut' Anniversary

Lara Dutta shared this picture with Mahesh Bhupathi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights 8 years ago, I made my doubles debut, with the best partner: Lara "Eight years ago, I signed my life away to Lara," Mahesh Bhupathi wrote Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi are parents to seven-year-old daughter Saira

On Tuesday, actress Lara Dutta, who recently celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary, treated her Instafam to a throwback picture of herself and husband Mahesh Bhupathi from their wedding. Lara Dutta married tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011 in a civil ceremony and followed it up by a Christian wedding on February 20 in Goa. "8 years ago, I made my doubles debut, with the best partner! We make a great team," the 40-year-old captioned her post. Over the weekend, Mahesh Bhupathi had wished Lara on their anniversary with some pictures from their wedding album and wrote, "Eight years ago today, I signed my life away to Lara Dutta." To which, Lara replied, "By the Cheshire Cat grin on your face, doesn't look like you were dragged to the altar." (ROFL) Cheshire Cat is a fictional character in Lewis Carroll's Alice In Wonderland series.

First, take a look at Lara Dutta's post here.

Here's what Mahesh Bhupathi had posted.

Read their Instagram exchange here.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are parents to a daughter named Saira, 7.

In an interview to news agency IANS earlier, Lara Dutta said her daughter Saira has been her life's greatest teacher. "My daughter has been literally my life's greatest teacher and she has pushed all the limits as (far as) possible because she is at that age right now. She is pushing it how far it can go before mom erupts, but it is fun and wonderful. Mahesh has been a wonderful and hands-on dad," IANS quoted her as saying.

Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe, debuted in Bollywood in 2003 with Andaaz. Masti, Kaal, No Entry, Partner, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Housefull, Billu, Azhar and Welcome To New York are some of the films on her resume.

(With IANS inputs)