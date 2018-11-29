Nothing Much, Just Some Cute Pics Of Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi's Daughter Saira From The Tennis Court

Saira with dad Mahesh Bhupathi

Highlights Saira was being coached by her father Saira was born in January 2012 Saira is Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's first child

Actress Lara Dutta and ace tennis champion Mahesh Bhupathi's six-year-old daughter Saira is most likely to follow her father's footsteps. The young tennis player was photographed during a practice session in Mumbai on Thursday and her father Mahesh Bhupathi was also present at the tennis court with her. Saira was seen practicing some beginners' tennis moves and Mahesh Bhupathi was by her side as the coach. Little Saira was dressed in a black sleeveless tee and a rainbow coloured skirt and she looked absolutely adorable on the court. Here are photos from Saira and Mahesh Bhupathi's photos from the tennis practice session:





Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe, married tennis champ Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011. The couple opted for a simple wedding ceremony, which was followed by a grand reception later. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi welcomed Saira - their first child - in January 2012. Lara Dutta often delights her Instafam with adorable pictures of the little munchkin.

Take a look at some of the photos here:

Speaking at a an event in Mumbai earlier this year, Lara Dutta had said that her daughter Saira has been her life's "greatest teacher". "My daughter has been literally my life's greatest teacher and she has pushed all the limits as (far as) possible because she is at that age right now. She is pushing it how far it can go before mom erupts, but it is fun and wonderful. Mahesh has been a wonderful and hands-on dad."

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000 and she made her Bollywood debut three years later in Andaaz, which also featured Priyanka Chopra (who won Miss World in 2000) and Akshay Kumar. Lara Dutta has featured in films like Masti, Kaal, No Entry, Partner, Don 2, Chalo Dilli, Singh Is Bliing. Lara Dutta was last seen onscreen in Chakri Toleti's Welcome To New York.