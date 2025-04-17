Lara Dutta's Birthday Famjam With Husband Mahesh Bhupathi And Daughter Saira

Lara Dutta had a fun-filled birthday celebration with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira. The actress turned 47 on Wednesday, April 16.

To keep fans in the loop, Lara Dutta shared pictures from the intimate celebration on her Instagram handle.

The opening frame featured Lara and Mahesh sitting at a dinner table. While the actress looked stunning in a halter-neck outfit, Mahesh looked dapper in a printed shirt.

The follow-up images showed Lara posing with her daughter. A pineapple-shaped pastry could also be spotted on their table. The final frame captured Lara enjoying her red velvet birthday cake.

In the caption, she wrote, "One more round around the sun done right….. Thank you for the wishes, the blessings, the prayers and the love! Grateful for all of it."

Lara Dutta's friends and industry colleagues flocked to the comments section to wish the birthday girl. Celina Jaitly wrote, "Happy birthday my love." Soha Ali Khan, Lisa Ray, Gul Panag and Deanne Panday also extended wishes to the actress.

Last year, Lara Dutta and her family jetted off to London to attend Wimbledon. The actress shared a set of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their sporty getaway.

In the first image, Lara was seen sitting with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi. Next, the father-daughter duo posed cheerfully for the camera. The following slides featured snapshots of the iconic tennis stadium. The last slide showcased a scoreboard from the thrilling match between India's Sumit Nagal and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

The side note read, "Day 1 of Wimbledon done and dusted! I feel so privileged to enjoy this Mecca of tennis alongside my amazing man @mbhupathi , who every time he enters these gates, feels like he's come home. And to now enjoy it with our daughter, who loves it as much as him!!. Sumit Nagal played some top quality tennis yesterday! Played his heart out!” ICYDK: Lara Dutta's husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, is a former Indian doubles tennis player. He officially retired from professional tennis in 2016.

Meanwhile, Lara was last seen in the intense war drama series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, alongside Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana and Prasanna.

Next, she will be a part of Welcome To The Jungle, which features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.