Lara Dutta's Wimbledon Diaries With Mahesh Bhupathi And Daughter Saira: 'Feel So Privileged'

Lara Dutta shared this image. (courtesy: LaraDutta)

Lara Dutta has jetted off to London with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira. What are they there for, you might wonder? The family of three travelled to watch Wimbledon. To keep her fans updated, the actress shared a set of pictures on Instagram. In the first image, we see Lara sitting with the love of her life. Next, the father-daughter duo poses for the camera. Following that, there are some photos of the tennis stadium. The last slide shows a scoreboard from the showdown between India's Sumit Nagal and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

In her caption, Lara Dutta wrote, “Day 1 of Wimbledon done and dusted! I feel so privileged to enjoy this Mecca of tennis alongside my amazing man Mahesh Bhupathi, who every time he enters these gates, feels like he's come home! And to now enjoy it with our daughter, who loves it as much as him!!” To praise Sumit Nagal, she added, “Sumit Nagal played some top quality tennis yesterday! Played his heart out!”

Reacting to the post, Divya Seth said, “Wow! How fabulous.” Interior designer Vinita Chaitanya wrote, “Best” and dropped a heart-eyed face emoji. Costume designer Nikoletta Skarlatos commented, ‘SAIRA! So tall!!!!!!!!!! Love you all !” Actress Tara Sharma also posted a red heart.

Lara Dutta loves to travel with her family. A few weeks ago, the star shared images from a beach vacation with her husband, daughter, and other family members. The side note read, “Raise your racket Mahesh Bhupathi !!! Onwards to the continued madness!”

Before that, Lara Dutta shared “aww-dorable” snaps with her husband. In both images, the actress was looking at Mahesh Bhupathi. Explaining the reason, she wrote in the caption, “Find a man with a wicked sense of humour, who will make sure all your photos together don't have you looking into camera ‘cause you're too busy laughing at his goofiness!!”

On the professional front, Lara Dutta was last seen in the Jio Cinema show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. Next, she will appear in Welcome To The Jungle and Suryast.