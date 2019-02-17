Lara Dutta's ROFL Comeback On Mahesh Bhupathi's Cheeky Anniversary Post Is Couple Goals

A picture from Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta's wedding album. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 Mahesh Bhupathi shared pictures from their wedding album They married in a civil ceremony, followed by a church wedding

Between Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, the actress is definitely better at comebacks. On their anniversary, Mahesh Bhupathi shared pictures from their wedding album and captioned it: "Eight years ago today, I signed my life away to Lara Dutta." Lara Dutta, former Miss Universe, replied with tongue in cheek: "By the Cheshire Cat (a fictional character from Lewis Carroll's Alice In Wonderland series) grin on your face, doesn't look like you were dragged to the altar." The pictures shared by the tennis champ were from their civil ceremony, which took place on February 16, 2011. Lara Dutta kept it simple in a white saree accessorised with a pearl choker.

Here are pictures from Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta's wedding album:

And this is Lara Dutta's comment on Mahesh Bhupathi's post:

After their civil wedding, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi exchanged wedding vows in a Church ceremony held in Goa four days later on February 20. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are parents to seven-year-old daughter Saira.

Three years after Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, she debuted in Bollywood in Andaaz opposite Akshay Kumar and co-starring Priyanka Chopra. She went on to star in films like Masti, Kaal, No Entry, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Chalo Dilli, Partner and Housefull to name a few.

After getting married, Lara Dutta appeared in few films like Singh Is Bliing, Azhar, Fitoor and Welcome To New York. Lara Dutta hasn't announced her next project yet.