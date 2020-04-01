Inside Lara Dutta And Daughter Saira's Picnic At Home. Pic By Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta with Saira. (courtesy larabhupathi )

Nothing can stop Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira from having their fair share of fun - not even the lockdown. The actress found an easy albeit super fun way to amuse her daughter. Lara shared a picture from her indoor picnic (yes, that's a thing) and there's only one rule - "Don't forget to dress up." In her post, Lara revealed that the super cute picture was clicked by her husband and former tennis played Mahesh Bhupathi. "101 ways to amuse the daughter! If you can't go to the park, have a picnic at home! And don't forget to dress up for it," Lara Dutta wrote in her caption.

A few days ago, Lara Dutta reposted a video that was originally shared by her husband Mahesh and she wrote: "Keep your mind occupied, your hands busy and your heart full. #socialdistancing #stayhome #exercise." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011 in a civil ceremony in Mumbai and later in a Christian wedding ceremony on February 20 in Goa. The couple welcomed daughter Saira in 2012. On their wedding anniversary this year, Lara Dutta posted a picture on Instagram and she wrote: "So much itching and scratching? I deduce a tick problem! With five dogs over the last nine years, I'm not surprised! Here's to many more husband! Years, not ticks! But dogs included."

Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.