Seen This Million-Dollar Throwback Pic Of Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta And Dia Mirza?

Lara Dutta shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: larabhupathi)

Highlights "Then-and-now," wrote Lara Dutta "I love you both loads," she added "One for the Motherland," Lara Dutta wrote

Lara Dutta's latest Instagram entry comes with nostalgia alert. On Saturday, the 41-year-old actress posted an almost 20-year-old photograph from her pageant days. BTW, did we tell you that the million-dollar-picture also features her fellow contestants Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza, who represented India at the international beauty pageants and even won the titles. Lara juxtaposed the throwback pictures of all three actresses along with relatively recent photographs. In her post, Lara revealed that she posted the throwback picture a while go and someone gave it a then-and-now twist, which she simply loved. As of now, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza have not reacted to Lara's post, but we would love to see their response.

Sharing the post on her Instagram profile, Lara Dutt wrote: "I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on Instagram and really loved it. Then-and-now! Coming up to 20 years, you guys. I love you both loads. So happy we'll always have this that ties us together. One for the Motherland."

Take a look at Lara Dutta's post here:

Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza won the Miss India beauty pageant in the year 2000. They represented India in their respective categories. Lara Dutt became Miss Universe, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World, while Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta co-starred in the 2003 film Andaaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar. They even worked together in the 2011 film Don 2, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.