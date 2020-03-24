How Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi, In Quarantine, Are Keeping Their 'Minds Occupied' And 'Hands Busy'

Mahesh Bhupathi shared this image. (courtesy: mbhupathi)

Mahesh Bhupathi, who is in home confinement with actress wife Lara Dutta, shared a glimpse of what is keeping the couple busy these days. The 45-year-old retired tennis player shared a video on Tuesday, where he can be seen exercising with a weight while Lara Dutta can be seen skipping. We also caught a glimpse of their pet dog sitting in front of Mahesh. Their family friend Anoushka Mishra accompanied the couple in their exercise session. Sharing the video, Mahesh wrote, "Day 9 of 'the home workout', being vigilant on social distancing. If this keeps up for a while I might be ready to suit up again."

Lara Dutta reposted the video and accompanied it with a thoughtful caption, making a reference to the social distancing that the couple is practicing due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The 41-year-old actress wrote, "Keep your mind occupied, your hands busy and your heart full." She also added the hashtags #socialdistancing and #stayhome to her post.

Along with the whole nation, the couple observed Janata Curfew on Sunday. Mahesh Bhupathi shared a video featuring his neighbourhood and wrote, "Loud and Proud! Well done India, let's keep it going. This is only the beginning, Lara Dutta." He also added a post script to his post and wrote, "To the 5 bikers and one guy waking for exercise at 5pm who thought you were too cool to do this, Karma is always a bitch." Lara Dutta reposted the video and wrote, "Prayers and gratitude for our nurses, doctors, all healthcare workers, pharmacists and various other essential departments who continue to work selflessly for their country." Take a look at the post here:

On Thursday, Mahesh Bhupathi shared a video featuring Lara Dutta, where both of them can be seen wearing face masks, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. Sharing the video, Mahesh wrote, "Our country will do its job and the rest of the world will do theirs however we got to do our bit to protect our babies, elderly, loved ones and each other. Stay healthy, vigilant safe and let's get this done."

First detected in a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the novel coronavirus has infected over 392,200 worldwide. In India, over 530 people have tested positive.