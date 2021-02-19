On Wedding Anniversary, Lara Dutta Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Ups And Downs' With Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, just like this forever (courtesy larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday - the former beauty queen made it extra special for her husband as she dedicated a heart-warming post on social media. "A decade done," wrote Lara Dutta and gave a massive shout out to her partner in everything for having her back in every situation. "Through the ups and downs and ins and outs and rounds and abouts, I got you babe! And I know you got me! To the next decade and beyond," Lara captioned a video, which is a celebration of Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's love story through the years. The montage shared by Lara Dutta features priceless throwback memories, including glimpses of their wedding and adorable photos of their daughter Saira.

Lara Dutta wished Mahesh Bhupathi on their wedding anniversary with just the perfect song - Christina Perri's A Thousand Years.

Earlier in January, after cinemas opened in certain parts of the country, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi were ecstatic to go back to the movies. Sharing a photo of themselves at a theatre, sitting with an empty seat in between them, Lara wrote: "Back where we belong! Back to the cinema! Utmost care taken by PVR Cinemas to make sure the experience is safe and enjoyable! Feels amazing to be back."

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. Last seen in Welcome To New York, Lara Dutta co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in upcoming movie Bell Bottom, releasing on May 28.