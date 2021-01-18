'Back Where We Belong': Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi Went To The Movies

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi. (courtesy larabhupathi)

Highlights Lara posted pictures from her date night with Mahesh Bhupathi

"Back to the cinema," wrote Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta will next be seen in 'Bell Bottom'

Actress Lara Dutta shared a picture of herself and husband Mahesh Bhupathi taken at a cinema hall. The couple wore caps and masks and, as per guidelines, had an empty seat between them. Cinemas have opened in several parts of the country after the COVID-19 lockdown - recent theatrical releases include Hollywood films Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984, and homegrown fare such as Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Tamil superstar Vijay's new offering, Master. Lara didn't say which film she watched but it was at a PVR theatre. "Back where we belong! Back to the cinema! Utmost care taken by PVR Cinemas to make sure the experience is safe and enjoyable! Feels amazing to be back," the 42-year-old actress wrote.

See Lara Dutta's post here:

Lara Dutta was a top model when she won the Miss India pageant in 2000 - later that year, she won Miss Universe. It was an annus mirabilis for India with Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza winning the Miss World and Miss Asia-Pacific titles.

Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut in 2003's Andaz, following it up with projects such as Kaal, No Entry, Partner, Blue and Housefull. On the silver screen, she was last seen in the 2018 film Welcome To New York and has a release coming up in Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar.

Lara Dutta played Begum Samru in 2019 TV series Beecham House. Last year, she had a starring role on the action-comedy series Hundred. Lara Dutta and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi married in 2011 and their daughter Saira was born in 2012.