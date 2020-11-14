Diwali 2020: Glimpses Of Lara Dutta's Beautifully Lit Up Home

Diwali 2020: Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupathi (courtesy mbhupathi)

Lara Dutta's husband, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, shared an album full of pre-Diwali photos on Instagram and we are not complaining. Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, celebrating the festival of lights, lit up their house with diyas and lighting and shared glimpses of their sparkling home on Instagram. "House is Diwali ready," Mahesh Bhupathi captioned a bunch of photos, some of which are snippets of his Diwali-ready home. Mahesh and Lara appeared to be in the best company with their friends and family - Mahesh Bhupathi also added a loved-up photo of himself and Lara to the mix. Their smiles say it all about their Diwali mood.

Here are glimpses of Lara Dutta's beautifully lit up home:

Lara Dutta often shares ROFL snippets of her married life on Instagram. Earlier this month, Lara revealed something the stay-at-home rule has "taught" her husband Mahesh Bhupathi. Sharing photos of herself still in her pyjamas, sporting unkempt and curly hair, Lara wrote: "Things COVID-19 has taught my husband that he never knew - his wife will occasionally wash her hair at night and go to bed and wake up looking like that!" Here are more posts featuring the two.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.