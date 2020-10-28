Lara Dutta Reveals How The Miss Universe Officials Reacted To Her Grand Homecoming In 2000

Lara Dutta shared this image. (courtesy larabhupathi

Lara Dutta shared a memory from her Miss Universe days on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. She posted a picture collage that was originally shared by a fan club on Instagram and revealed the story behind the pictures. The actress revealed in her caption that the pictures happen to be from the year 2000, when she received a grand welcome after she was crowned Miss Universe. She captioned the post: "Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced."

Later in her post, Lara stated that the Miss Universe officials accompanying her during the trip were "overwhelmed" to see the kind of welcome she received. Lara added, "The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed! They had never experienced such large numbers of people! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too."

Lara Dutta is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred.She will next be seen in Bell Bottom.