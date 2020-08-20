'One For The Girls': Bell Bottom Star Lara Dutta On Being Back At Work

Lara Dutta on the sets of Bell Bottom. (courtesy: larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta is back at work and how. The actress, who is currently shooting for the Akshay Kumar-led film Bell Bottom in London, shared a picture from the sets. The 42-year-old actress can be seen sporting an ear-to-ear grin in the photograph and she also explained the reason behind it. Lara Dutta captioned her post: "And it begins. I'm claiming one for the girls. As a 42 year old female actor, in this COVID period, it feels amazing to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film. Thank you Pooja Entertainment for creating a safe environment for us." In the comments section, Lara's Bell Bottom co-star Huma Qureshi wrote: "You are our lucky star."

Check out the post here:

On Independence Day this year, Lara Dutta, along with her Bell Bottom co-stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, shared a picture and she captioned it: "Happy Independence Day from team Bell Bottom."

Earlier this month, the film's cast flew to London for Bell Bottom's shooting. It is the first Bollywood film to shoot at an international location since productions were stopped because of the lockdown.

Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred.

Lara Dutta married tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011 in a civil ceremony in Mumbai and later in a Christian wedding ceremony on February 20 in Goa. The couple welcomed daughter Saira in 2012.