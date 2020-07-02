Vaani Kapoor Is 'Super Thrilled' To Star With Akshay Kumar In Bell Bottom

Vaani Kapoor with Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: vaaniofficial)

Vaani Kapoor just announced her association with Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film Bell Bottom and she couldn't be more "thrilled." The actress shared a picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar, in which the duo can be seen twinning in black outfits. An excited Vaani Kapoor wrote: "Super thrilled and excited for this one. Teaming up with the one and only Akshay Kumar Sir. Can't wait. Let's get this started." Bell Bottom will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and it will collaboratively be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

"Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in Bellbottom has to be in sync with Akshay Sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," the film's producer Vashu Bhagnani said in a statement.

Bell Bottom occupied a spot on the list of trends several times - largely for similar reasons - rescheduled release dates. Akshay Kumar in a hilarious tweet, announced the release date of the film saying, "I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but January 22, 2021 is not that day. Bell Bottoms will now release on April 2, 2021."

I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!@ranjit_tiwari@vashubhagnani@honeybhagnani@monishaadvani@nikkhiladvani@EmmayEntertain@poojafilmspic.twitter.com/0Z3f5ZMa3q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She has featured in a number of films such as Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh and also Aaha Kalyanam. Vaani's last theatrical release was the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.