After Avoiding Clash With Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar Avoids Clash With Himself

Akshay Kumar, on Monday, announced he has rescheduled not one but two films. After shifting Bachchan Pandey to January 22, 2021, Akshay has now moved Bell Bottoms' release date to April 2, 2021. Just an hour after the Bachchan Pandey announcement, Akshay tweeted: "I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but January 22, 2021 is not that day. Bell Bottoms will now release on April 2, 2021." LOL. Bell Bottom was initially slated to release on January 22 while Bachchan Pandey had initially booked Christmas 2020 for release.

I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!@ranjit_tiwari@vashubhagnani@honeybhagnani@monishaadvani@nikkhiladvani@EmmayEntertain@poojafilmspic.twitter.com/0Z3f5ZMa3q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

Akshay Kumar pushed the release of Bachchan Pandey from Christmas this year to avoid a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir thanked Akshay in a gratitude-filled tweet, writing: "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love, A."

Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love.

a — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 27, 2020

Akshay responded with a new poster of Bachchan Pandey, writing: "Anytime Aamir, we're all friends here. Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on January 22, 2021."

Last year, Akshay Kumar was subjected to criticism from fans after he rescheduled the release date of Sooryavanshi to avoid a box office collision with Salman Khan's Inshallah, which has now been shelved. Akshay was trolled for appearing to 'give in' but he handled the situation with a tweet, writing: "I can see and understand your angst, all I do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends."

Akshay Kumar's busy line-up of films also includes Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.