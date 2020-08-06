Akshay Kumar And Family Fly To London For Bell Bottom; Keep Distance, He Tells Paparazzi

Akshay Kumar photographed at the Mumbai airport. (courtesy: akkians)

Highlights Akshay Kumar was accompanied by Twinkle Khanna, Aarav and Nitara

Ranjit M Tewari will direct the film

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is back at work and how. On Thursday, the actor was photographed at the Mumbai airport along with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna and their kids Aarav and Nitara. The actor reportedly left for London on Thursday, where he will be shooting for his forthcoming film Bell Bottom. When Akshay was photographed at the Mumbai airport, the actor schooled the paparazzi on maintaining social distance. "Udhar hi raho (please stay there only)," Akshay can be heard saying in one of the videos shared on social media. Akshay Kumar was seen wearing a mask, while Nitara, Aarav and Twinkle Khanna were seen wearing protective shields as they were photographed at the airport.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom co-star Huma Qureshi shared a post, also featuring Lara Dutta and Jackky Bhagnani and she captioned it: "Safety first. Team Bell Bottom waiting for our leading man Akshay Kumar Sir."

Last month, a statement released by the makers revealed that Bell Bottom's first schedule is in UK, which might just make it the first film to shoot at an international location since productions were stopped because of the lockdown. "The schedule of the movie begins one month from now (August). The entire team of Bell Bottom will be heading to the UK for the same," said a statement from the film's team.

Bell Bottom, also starring Vaani Kapoor, will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and it will collaboratively be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.