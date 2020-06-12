Here's What Happens To Mahesh Bhupathi When Wife Lara Dutta And Daughter Saira 'Get A Fit Of Giggles'

Lara Dutta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: larabhupathi )

Lara Dutta's latest post on Instagram perfectly sums up the beautiful bond of a mother and daughter. The actress, on Friday, shared a picture collage comprising happy moments of her and her daughter Saira but also added a hilarious note for her husband, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, in her post. In the pictures, Lara Dutta and Saira can be seen giggling while enjoying quality time together. Sharing the post, Lara wrote: "When mother and daughter get a fit of the giggles, Mahesh Bhupathi is doomed!" She also added daughter-special hashtags in her caption - #daughtersarethebest and #mommysgirl.

Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011 in a civil ceremony in Mumbai and later in a Christian wedding ceremony on February 20 in Goa. The couple welcomed Saira in January, 2012.

Lara's Instagram is filled with pictures of her daughter and her husband. On Mahesh Bhupathi's birthday earlier this week, Lara Dutta shared priceless picture of themselves and wrote: "To my main man! You only get better with age! Happy birthday, Mahesh Bhupathi! Your girls love you to the moon and back!"

Lara Dutta also enjoys watching movies with daughter Saira. Earlier, she shared a picture of them watching Frozen 2 and wrote: "The many moods of watching Frozen 2 with my favourite person on the planet! Sorry, Mahesh Bhupathi, you know you come a close 2nd."

Lara Dutta made her debut in Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is known for featuring in films such as Aan: Men at Work, No Entry, Partner, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Chalo Dilli, Do Knot Disturb, Singh Is Bliing, the Don series and Welcome To New York, which remains her last Hindi film. She was last seen in the action-comedy web-series Hundred.