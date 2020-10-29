What The Pandemic Has 'Taught' Mahesh Bhupathi About Wife Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta with Mahesh Bhupathi (courtesy larabhupathi)

On Thursday, Lara Dutta woke up looking quite different from her usual put-together self, which inspired her to create an Instagram post. The former beauty queen shared a bunch of happy selfies on Instagram and revealed her morning look has "taught" her husband Mahesh Bhupathi something new about her. In the photos, Lara Dutta, still in her pyjamas, sport unkempt, curly hair. She added this ROFL caption to her post: "Things COVID-19 has taught my husband that he never knew - his wife will occasionally wash her hair at night and go to bed and wake up looking like that!"

So, Lara Dutta woke up looking this pretty:

Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. During the lockdown, Lara often shared glimpses of some of the things she made Mahesh Bhupathi do "for love." Twinning in eye patches would be one of them.

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta often shares glimpses of her no-filter self on Instagram. In a post earlier this year, she wrote this about her "naughty 40s": "A few greys rearing their heads! But I guess now is a good time to embrace our true selves! Surprisingly it's not bothering me that much, for the moment at least!"

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.